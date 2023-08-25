FLORIDA (WSVN) — As the peak of hurricane season looms on the horizon, residents are gearing up for the annual Disaster Sales Tax Holiday to ensure their preparedness by purchasing items and essential supplies at a reduced cost.

Starting Saturday and continuing through September 8, shoppers can take advantage of the Disaster Sales Tax Holiday to purchase various items that can prove indispensable in the event of a disaster.

Items include essential tools like flashlights and lanterns, providing illumination when power sources are compromised. Additionally, batteries, portable generators, and tarps are among the range of supplies eligible for tax exemption during this period.

State officials have sanctioned this tax-free period to promote proactive disaster readiness for residents to gather the necessary supplies well ahead of any potential emergency situations.

For more information visit the Florida Department of Revenue website here.

