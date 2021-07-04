KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Tropical Storm Elsa continues its westward path toward Florida, but the system has not prevented revelers from celebrating the Fourth of July in Key West.

Sunday brought sunny weather to the tourist destination. It’s hard to believe the weather will likely be dramatically different on Monday, as meteorologist forecast gusty winds and several inches of rain.

7News cameras captured a sizable crowd along Duval Street late Sunday afternoon, as people packed bars and restaurants.

It’s clear the threat of tropical severe weather has not kept people away.

Elsa approaches the Sunshine State in the middle of a post-pandemic travel boom. Prices of hotels and car rentals are surging, so tourists here figured they are not going to let Elsa dampen their holiday weekend plans.

But just 30 miles north of Key West, on Big Pine Key, bed and breakfast owner Jennifer DeMaria said she is prepped and ready to go.

Just in case the storm strengthens, DeMaria said she has a trailer packed and will haul it out of here if necessary.

DeMaria, who owns the Deer Run Bed and Breakfast, saw her home and business destroyed as Hurricane Irma swept through the state in 2017.

DeMaria has since reopened the inn, but she still needs to rebuild her home.

For residents of Big Pine Key, even a tropical storm like Elsa is taken seriously.

When asked whether she is worried about the system or just being cautions, DeMaria replied, “We’re just being cautious. I don’t think we are going to have a major impact, but ‘do not ever take anything for granted’ is kind of the philosophy after everything we’ve been through.”

Monroe County declared a state of local emergency on Saturday but has not ordered any mandatory evacuations.

Nevertheless, county officials urge those who live in RVs, mobile homes or boats in the Middle to Lower Keys to either move their homes to a safer area or to move into a stronger shelter for the next few days.

