ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — It has been 18 years since Orlando woman Jennifer Kesse went missing.

Since then, her family has pushed for answers from the community, as well as Orlando police.

The 24-year-old went missing in 2006 and was never found. Her parents claim there was a 10-year stretch where no one in law enforcement worked to find their daughter. They’ve been working with others to get answers.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began looking into the cold case in November 2022. Kesse’s family hopes something comes of this new case review.

“With FDLE having the case for over 14 months, they’ve taken that physical evidence and put it back through for DNA and anything they can pull out of it. It is our understanding that was done and we hope that’s done.” Drew Kesse, Jennifer’s father, said.

The Kesse family says if anyone has any information or tips about Jennifer’s disappearance, give them a call.

