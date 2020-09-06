DeSantis visits high school football game in Live Oak

(WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis was on the gridiron making a cameo appearance as high school sports ramp up.

DeSantis stopped by a high school football game in Live Oak Friday night.

He was more than happy to participate with the return of energetic crowds cheering on their teams face to face.

“Well, obviously we wanted the flexibility, freedom to choose to play. That’s what we wanted, and there are some counties that are lagging a little bit, but they’re gonna have to go because you see what’s going on here, you see people being able to play. There’s players down there and families are saying, ‘Wait a minute, this is our chance. We wanna go,’ so I think you’re gonna see sports all throughout all 67 counties very soon,” DeSantis said.

With Suwannee County’s optional mask policy, there was a lack of face coverings on the stands.

