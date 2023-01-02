TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting set to be sworn-in for his second term.

He’ll take the oath at the historic capitol in Tallahssee Tuesday, followed by his inaugural address.

The ceremony’s theme: “Free State of Florida,” an often-heard catchphrase from the governor’s successful re-election campaign.

7’s Nicole Linsalata is in Tallahassee.

Watch for her live reports beginning at tonight at 10.

