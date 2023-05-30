DES MOINES, Iowa. (WSVN) — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke to veterans on Memorial Day before he sets out on the presidential campaign trail. He will visit several swings states in hopes of getting his message out to voters.

DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis commemorated Memorial Day from the Veterans Wall in downtown Jacksonville.

He spoke about the sacrifice American’s have made for their country .

“In every corner of our state, people understand that freedom isn’t free, and those that made the ultimate sacrifice, have earned our enduring debt and gratitude for their selfless service,” DeSantis said.

On Tuesday morning, DeSantis will kick off his first, public campaign events since he declared his candidacy for the White House.

It’s called “Our Great American Comeback tour.”

He’ll share his vision for revitalizing America.

“Everyone knows if i’m the nominee, I will beat Biden and I will serve two terms, and I will be able to destroy leftism in this country and leave woke ideology on the dustbin of history,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’ve shown in Florida an ability to win huge swaths of voters that Republicans typically can’t win, while also delivering the boldest agenda anywhere in the country.”

This campaign tour will be a four-day swing across a dozen cities and towns.

It starts in Des Moines, Iowa, a state where DeSantis believes he already has strong support.

“There may be some differences with me and Donald Trump, and I think that those differences are to my benefit in a place like Iowa,” he said. “For example, he’s taken the side of Disney in our fight down here in Florida. I’m standing for parents, I’m standing for children, and I think a multi-billion dollar company that sexualizes children, is not consistent with the values of Florida or the values of a place like Iowa.”

From Iowa, he then heads to New Hampshire on Thursday and South Carolina on Friday.

Meanwhile, the field for the Republican nomination for president may continue to grow.

On Sunday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said he’s close to making his final decision.

If Sununu announces, he will join former President Donald Trump, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

Those candidates are still largely introducing themselves to voters.

