TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Believing children who are well rested will perform better academically, Florida Gov. DeSantis has signed into law House Bill 733.

The new law prohibits Florida’s middle schools from starting earlier than 8 a.m. High schools will no longer be allowed to start earlier than 8:30.

The changes are scheduled to go into effect on July 1, 2026.

