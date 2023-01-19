(WSVN) - As migrant landings surge in South Florida, officials are saying that changes need to be made.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott spoke out on ongoing migrant crisis happening at the border in South Florida.

On Thursday, members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission joined Scott in Marathon where they talked about the migrant crisis along the Intercoastal border.

Scott target the Biden administration by criticizing the way they are handling the response.

“As we know, for whatever reason, the Biden administration has made the decision to keep our borders open,” Scott said. “No one could understand why its happened. I’ve been down to the southern border, primarily in the Arizona area, and the border is open. People could walk across, they get to stay here, it doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Earlier in January, the spike in migrant landing has forced officials to shut down the Dry Tortugas Park.

In response, DeSantis ordered for more state resources to help local agencies in the Florida Keys under a state of emergency, which is suppose to expire in February.

The Monroe County Sheriff has been openly critical about the federal government’s response.

DeSantis was also critical about President Biden and laid out how he himself is trying to help.

“Basically, Biden is leaving the Coast Guard out to dry,” the governor said in an interview. “He’s not sending any more vessels or any more support. They don’t have enough to intercept all the boats that are trying to come, primarily from Cuba, but also from Haiti. So what we’re doing with our assets, we’re out there in the Florida straits, we’re using reconnaissance, we are alerting to the Coast Guard when boats are there, we’re stopping boats, and then the Coast Guard are picking these folks up.”

DeSantis activated the state’s National Guard to provide support to local officials.

The governor said the number of vessels in the water is declining.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, since Oct. 1, the increase of migrants arriving is up to 350%.

That number is lower than what was recorded last week, which was up by 600%.

