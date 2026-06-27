LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that over 60% of Florida students are performing at or above grade level in English language arts, math, and other core subjects.

DeSantis announced the accomplishment at a press conference in Lakeland on Friday.

The milestone marks the first time student proficiency has reached that level since the state abolished the Florida Standards Assessments exams.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.