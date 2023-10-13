TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking action to help Floridians who are stranded in Israel amid the conflict.

The governor on Thursday said he is sending chartered flights to rescue these residents.

“We’re leading in Florida. I just signed an executive order. We’re going to be sending our own planes, and we’re going to be bringing people right back to Florida from Israel,” he said.

DeSantis has directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to coordinate the flights, and the website to request assistance is up and running. Those who qualify will fly for free.

For more information, and to access the application form, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.