TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will seek to provide consumers more flexibility in buying prescription drugs and more information about their costs under a legislative proposal that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he will ask lawmakers to approve.

The proposal would further regulate prescription benefit managers, the go-betweens for health plans and consumers. The goal is to drive down prescription costs, DeSantis said.

Among other things, the proposal would bar prescription benefit managers from forcing consumers to use mail programs for prescription drugs.

“What we’re going to say is, ‘You’re free to use the mail-in pharmacy that they’re telling you to use, but you do not have to use that,” DeSantis said. “You have the ability to make your own decision if it’s best for you.’”

Prescription benefit managers will also have to provide more information when registering with the state, including any pharmacies they’re affiliated with and any other companies under their umbrella, DeSantis said.

The proposal would also require drug manufacturers to issue a report each year justifying price increases.

The state’s Legislature begins its annual 60-day session in March.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.