(WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has allowed the statewide order preventing evictions to expire.

The order was enacted to suspend evictions and foreclosures of people who had been economically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to let the moratorium expire comes as the state moves into Phase 3 of reopening.

