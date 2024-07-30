VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A deputy from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office faced a life-threatening situation when an armed suspect attempted to attack him Sunday night at a gas station in Vero Beach.

The incident unfolded when the deputy, having just completed a prior call, responded to a disruption at a RaceTrac gas station. Body camera footage captured the moments as the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Jeffrey Lee Miller from Palm Bay, charged the deputy with a knife.

“21-06, shots fired, just had a man come at me with a knife,” the deputy can be heard reporting over his radio.

Surveillance and body camera video revealed the quick response of the deputy in the face of imminent danger.

“It was dark out and raining so, we don’t know what he could see exactly, but he heard enough that it caused him to go over there,”explained Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers in a presser. “Once he pulls into the parking lot, that guy is on top of him within seconds.”

Flowers added that Miller also has an extensive criminal history and is believed to be a member of a gang based on a tattoo displaying the word ‘SKIN’ with SS bolts underneath the word.

“This guy’s done time in prison. He had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania for a parole violation. He’s been arrested in the past and other states for terroristic threats escape, resisting with violence which was actually in Sebastian and cruelty to animals,” he said.

Authorities are are still uncertain about Miller’s motives for traveling to Vero Beach with his wife that night. However, Flowers mentioned that Miller was seen chasing two men around the parking lot, prompting the deputy to investigate.

“We’re incredibly proud of our deputy for what he did out there. His training and response kicked in perfectly,” said Flowers. “All the things that we’re trained to do he did right. In three and a half seconds he made that decision, in less than three and a half seconds because from the time he approaches until the guy’s down on the ground is three and a half seconds.”

The deputy involved in the shooting was unharmed and has been placed on paid administrative leave while the Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

