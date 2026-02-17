VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A deputy came to a woman’s rescue after a fire broke out in a Volusia County home.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Graham responded to call of a fire southwest of Daytona Beach, early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, Graham forced his way inside the house, where he found the woman unresponsive.

The deputy pulled the woman to safety with the help of another deputy who performed CPR.

She was then taken to the hospital, where she is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.