KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Responding to reports of a stranded manatee and its cub, Marine Deputy Willie Guerra sprang into action. With determination, he leapt from his boat into the water, where the manatee and its cub were trapped due to the shallowness of the area.

Guerra’s decisive move to join them in the water allowed him to guide the marine mammals to deeper waters. He splashed water onto the manatee to help regulate its body temperature and keep it cool.

The efforts proved successful as both the manatee and its cub managed to break free from their shallow confinement.

