HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — In a heartwarming incident, a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a unique 911 call made by a child with a special request.

The deputy approached the home and asked the mother about the situation. The mother asked her son if he called the law enforcement officer, all while the moment was all caught on the homeowner’s surveillance camera and the deputy’s body cam video.

“Did you call this gentleman? Did you call the police?” asked te boy’s mother.

“Well I wanted to give him a hug,” said the young caller.

The mother responded in disbelief, “You called him to give him a hug,” as the officer laughed.

“What? I did!” said the child.

The child gets of of the house to hug the deputy as he continued to speak to the mother. The deputy also used this teachable moment to explain the importance of dialing 911 only in emergencies.

In a release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, they responded with a statement.

“We deeply appreciate the genuine kindness shown by this young child. Our deputies are more than willing to share a hug and spread love to children in our community. However, it’s essential for everyone to remember that 911 is a lifeline for emergencies,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are here to help, and we encourage parents and educators to teach children about the appropriate use of emergency services.”

