NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A Lee County deputy’s quick thinking and bravery saved a life when a car flipped into a water-filled ditch in North Fort Myers.

The heart-stopping moments unfolded as the deputy spotted the overturned vehicle, its passenger still trapped inside. She is now thanking the deputy who rushed to pull her out.

Body cam footage captured the intensity of the rescue, with the deputy breaking the car’s window to reach the distressed passenger. The driver had managed to escape, but the deputy wasted no time in rushing to the aid of the trapped individual.

“She’s out? She’s out!” the deputy exclaims as he successfully pulls the woman from the mangled wreck.

The passenger, crawling out of the window to safety, was then reassured and attended to by the deputy.

Both the driver and the passenger are expected to recover.

The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

