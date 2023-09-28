DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A beach rescue unfolded in Daytona Beach when two individuals found themselves struggling in the water, desperately trying to make it to shore.

The dramatic scene played out on Wednesday, with a sheriff’s deputy arriving at the scene. Without hesitation, she shed her uniform to reveal a bathing suit beneath and plunged into the water to assist the distressed swimmers.

Within moments, the deputy, along with two vigilant lifeguards, successfully brought both boogie boarders back to shore.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared the rescue video on its Facebook page.

“Great job to Volusia County Beach Safety Lifeguards Chaz Williamson, Joshua Baughman, and former Lifeguard now Volusia Sheriff’s Deputy Laura Warner! Once a lifeguard, always a lifeguard,” read the caption. “The rip current threat and surf are on the rise this week. Swim in front of a staffed lifeguard tower and BEACH SMART!”

