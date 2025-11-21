VERO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – One deputy was killed and at least two others were wounded when gunfire erupted as they attempted to serve an eviction notice at a condominium complex just north of Vero Beach, according to local officials.

Indian Creek County Sheriff Eric Flowers confirmed the details late Friday morning, saying the shooting unfolded at the Bermuda Club property along A1A, roughly 100 miles southeast of Orlando.

The sheriff said a woman was trying to evict her adult son, and deputies showed up to the complex with court orders, as well as a locksmith and paperwork.

“They identified some strange posts on social media, thy identified that he was fired from UPS, that he made some terrible comments about them, and that he had been posting some negative items about the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office on his Facebook page,” said Flowers.

The woman’s son, who was born in 1988, went into a room, then came back out and began firing indiscriminately at deputies, striking several of them, authorities said.

“This was not someone that was on our radar, is not somebody that we were actively engaged with. This was a standard call for service; this is the everyday call, the eviction, the regular duties that our deputies bravely do every day, in and out,” said Flowers.

One of the deputies, a 25-year veteran of the force, was shot and killed.

“Today, Deputy Terri Mashkow, 25 years of service, 47 years old, gave her life for this community,” said Flowers.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who learned of the incident while speaking at a news conference in Crystal River, said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting local authorities.

“We are monitoring the shooting at Indian River County,” said DeSantis. “There’s a lot going on, but just know the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is engaged, working with the sheriff and the local community. We’ll hope for the best results out of that.”

Paramedics rushed the surviving victims, including one deputy with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce under police escort.

Authorities have not yet released updates on the conditions of the surviving victims or information about the suspected shooter, as they continue to investigate.

