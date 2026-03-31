SEBRING, Fla. (WSVN) — A deputy had to get creative to wrangle a gator at a construction site in Sebring.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded Sunday after a four-foot long alligator was spotted in the area of the construction site.

The deputy used a PVC pipe and a rain jacket to grab the gator and place it in the back of the patrol car.

The reptile was then taken to a nearby lake, where it was released.

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