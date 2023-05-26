OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A startling incident at a Florida gas station has resulted in a law enforcement officer facing criminal charges.

Deputy David Crawford of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office finds himself under scrutiny after a man caught fire when the deputy deployed his taser while attempting to make an arrest. However, the man’s lawyer argues that the punishment does not match the crime.

The chain of events unfolded when deputies were in pursuit of Jean Barreto Baerga, who was allegedly driving recklessly, including driving toward oncoming traffic. The pursuit led them to a Wawa gas station where they confronted Baerga. Aware of the potential risks, the deputies decided to employ a taser.

Eyewitnesses recalled the chaotic scene as Crawford fired the taser, causing Baerga’s body to ignite in flames. The desperate cries for help filled the air as onlookers scrambled to douse the fire and prevent further harm.

Remarkably, the only parts of Baerga’s body that escaped the searing heat were his face, protected by a helmet, his hands, covered by gloves, and his feet, shielded by shoes. However, the rest of his body suffered extensive second and third-degree burns, resulting in an exorbitant medical bill of $7 million.

As the investigation unfolds, Crawford faces a criminal charge of culpable negligence, classified as a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

Mark NeJame, representing Baerga, expressed concern for the taxpayers of Osceola County.

“It’s going to cost the taxpayers millions. There must be consequences because how else can we stop this type of activity from happening again,” he said.

Nevertheless, Baerga’s attorney argues that the severity of the incident warrants stronger repercussions.

“I think that the legislature should be cognisant of this and make the appropriate changes so when this type of behavior occurs, that it does allow for a felony,” said NeJame.

In response to this incident, Baerga’s legal team intends to hold the sheriff’s office accountable for the immense financial burden through a lawsuit, set to be filed within the next month.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.