KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida men have been accused of a wild crime.

A deputy spotted the duo illegally harvesting marine life at different locations in the Keys, Tuesday.

One man was found spearfishing without a dive flag and caught three undersized, out of season lobsters.

The other man caught had both undersized and oversized fish.

They were both cited and must appear in court.

