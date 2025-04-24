BRANDON, Florida (WFTS) — A suspect is dead after deputies said he was walking around near a busy Brandon intersection with a fully loaded assault rifle and did not comply with commands to drop the gun.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office stated that they received multiple calls from concerned residents who were driving near Windingwood Avenue and Providence Road around 7:20 a.m.

Callers told deputies they saw the suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Vincent Tyler Morin, wearing full “army fatigues,” including a tactical vest with body armor, a “headset of communication,” and a fully loaded assault rifle. HCSO said Morin was walking towards the Causeway Boulevard intersection.

Chief Deputy Maurer said Morin also had two magazines in his body armor.

HCSO said deputies arrived at the scene and commanded Morin to “drop the weapon, drop the gun” multiple times, but Chief Deputy Maurer said he refused to comply. Around 7:38 a.m., Maurer said three deputies fired at Morin.

HCSO said the deputies rendered aid to Morin, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

During a news conference, Chief Deputy Maurer was asked if at any point he pointed the gun at anyone.

“He was holding the firearm, and I mean it’s still early in the investigation, but he did not comply with commands,” Maurer said.

HCSO said Morin had past misdemeanor charges, including trespassing and marijuana possession, but that the suspect did not have any violent criminal history.

The three deputies were identified by HCSO as,

Lieutenant William Gergel, who has been with HCSO for 35 years and has no prior use of force Deputy Matthew Fluck, who has been with HCSO for one year and one month, and has no prior use of force Deputy Courtney Baldwin, who has been with HCSO for six months and has no prior use of force All three were placed on administrative leave with pay during the investigation, which is being conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Chief Deputy Maurer said that the community is safe.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation for our community. An individual armed with an assault rifle and dressed in tactical gear posed a real and immediate threat,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our deputies acted quickly and decisively to protect lives and prevent further danger. Their actions reflect the bravery and commitment we ask of them every day.”

