OKALOOSA COUNTY, Florida (WFTX) — A Florida dog helped save a woman.

Okaloosa County deputies said they were called by a distraught husband, concerned about his missing wife.

They reported, the local senior citizen took a tumble and injured herself while walking her son’s dog recently in the Shalimar area.

Thankfully, a faithful four-legged friend brought an OCSO deputy to her location, the office said.

The deputy’s body cam video shows how Eeyore the dog brought the woman the help she needed.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.