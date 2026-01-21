CANAL POINT, Fla. (WSVN)– A lone cyclist was found using technology after he got lost in a national park.

According to deputies, the cyclist went off-trail at Dupuis Park near Canal Point, where he quickly became lost and called police after taking a wrong turn.

After several hours, aviation crews found him using geolocation devices to pinpoint his exact location.

Deputies believe that if the man hadn’t called for help, he would have biked 20 miles without seeing anyone.

