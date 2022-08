OCHOPEE, Fla. (WSVN) – Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies came to the rescue of a pair of hikers over the weekend.

The hikers were stranded in a storm in the Big Cypress Preserve, friday afternoon.

GPS helped deputies locate them.

One of them was showing signs of heat stroke, said deputies.

Both hikers were flown out and later checked by paramedics.

