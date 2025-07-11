FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies raced to rescue a Florida couple and their dog after their mobile home went up in flames, leaving them trapped.

Bodycam video captured the harrowing moments Lee County deputies arrived at the fiery home in North Fort Myers Tuesday night, with their grandson waiting for help.

His grandmother was carried out first, then first responders rescued his grandfather and dog.

The couple was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

The grandchild and dog were not injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

