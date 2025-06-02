JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents in Jensen Beach witnessed a scaly surprise when a seven-foot alligator made itself at home in their backyard pool.

The wild encounter happened Saturday in Pinecrest Lakes, as the second backyard gator call Martin County deputies handled that day.

The gator was safely removed by a trapper as the creature showed off its powerful “death spiral.”

Officials warn residents that mating season has arrived, and gators may wander into even fenced yards.

If you see one, stay clear and let the experts handle it.

