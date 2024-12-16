ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies release photos of 30 people that were apparently apart of a mob that swarmed the streets of a busy intersection in Orlando, causing mayhem.

“I feel so really bad for the people that were just there trying to go about their daily lives and got caught up in that that mess,” said Dave Nutting, Law enforcement specialist and retired deputy.

Drivers were doing donuts, and thick smoke from the burning tires filled the air.

One video showed a raging inferno in the middle of the street.

It was pure chaos as people were seen jumping on vehicles, including one with a mother and baby inside.

“She looks scared and a petrified guy is stomping on somebodies windshield,” said Nutting.

Now the hunt is on for at least 30 people wanted for this street takeover.

“That was extremely scary for them and quite dangerous for everybody involved,” said Nutting.

The takeover happened in late November.

Deputies said these people harassed innocent drivers and put those drivers and themselves in danger.

“I’ve seen so many road rage shootings and a large number of them are end up being justifiable homicides because the person pulling the trigger is afraid for their lives,” said Nutting.

The county sheriff’s office is making it a priority to stop these street takeovers but it’s not always easy to find these suspects.

“You know, just because it has somebody’s image on on video doesn’t necessarily make that a slam dunk case,” said Nutting.

But deputies have released photos of 30 people they’ve identified in videos posted to social media, hoping it leads to some answers.

“You can see in the video that many people were holding up their phones, once they find these networks, they’ll be able to hold people accountable for their their actions,” said Nutting.

As of Sunday evening, no arrests have been made.

