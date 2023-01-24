(WSVN) - Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recovered nearly $2 million worth of cocaine found in the Lower Keys.

The large amounts of cocaine were found in two separate incidents in Big Pine Key at around 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

A resident near the water on Long Beach Road found three bundles that contained 10 separate packages of cocaine, with a total weight of almost 75 pounds.

Just offshore of Big Pine Key, a good Samaritan found 25 bundles of cocaine, which weighed about 70 pounds.

