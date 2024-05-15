TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies stumbled upon a sleeping alligator in the middle of a road near Tampa.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the nine-foot reptile was found “taking a nap” on College Avenue in Ruskin, early Wednesday morning.

The deputies managed to lure the gator off the street, but it then tried to escape into a hole in the grass.

Eventually, with help from Florida Fish and Wildife Conservation Commission officers, they were able to reel the predator out of the area.

The gator has since been relocated to a safer spot.

