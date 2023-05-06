ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A crocodile in the Florida Keys received a helping hand after it was spotted on the side of the road.

The large reptile was trying to make its way to a canal in Islamorada on Friday but couldn’t find its way back to the water because a fence was blocking access.

Responding Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies were worried the animal would wander into traffic, so they secured it, carried it to the water’s edge and safely released it.

