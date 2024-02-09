FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A manatee calf, stranded on Fort Myers Beach, was rescued by deputies, with the help of a team from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
According to a social media post from Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, the sea cow was washed ashore on the beach Thursday afternoon.
An employee of a nearby resort alerted beach deputies and told them where it was located. In the video, the marine calf was seen loaded onto a FWC vehicle.
The Lee County Sheriffs Office deputies and the FWC safely removed the uninjured calf.
