FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A manatee calf, stranded on Fort Myers Beach, was rescued by deputies, with the help of a team from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

According to a social media post from Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, the sea cow was washed ashore on the beach Thursday afternoon.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐰 𝐚 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡!☀️



The uninjured manatee was located by an employee near the Pink Shell Beach Resort.



Beach deputies helped take care of the calf & assisted @MyFWC in loading the manatee! 🌴 pic.twitter.com/VJLpBXzjgY — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) February 8, 2024

An employee of a nearby resort alerted beach deputies and told them where it was located. In the video, the marine calf was seen loaded onto a FWC vehicle.

The Lee County Sheriffs Office deputies and the FWC safely removed the uninjured calf.

