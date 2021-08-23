OAK HILL, Fla. (WSVN) — A Central Florida woman is behind bars after she threw a pet crate into a river with her ex-boyfriend’s cat still inside, authorities said.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Riverwood Park Campground in Oak Hill, just before 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said 53-year-old Christa Anne Thistle and her boyfriend had ended their relationship recently, and they’d had a fight over him not leaving fast enough.

It was during the altercation when, deputies said, Thistle grabbed the crate with her ex-boyfriend’s 9-month-old cat, Stanley, inside and tossed it into the river.

Authorities said Thistle’s ex-boyfriend jumped in to save Stanley.

Deputies said Stanley was still wet and shivering when they arrived, and Thistle’s ex-boyfriend was wet from the waist down.

Thistle was placed under arrest. She faces animal cruelty and simple assault charges.

Thistle is currently being held without bond for threatening to murder her ex-boyfriend in addition to the animal cruelty charge.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.