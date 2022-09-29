(WSVN) - Human remains were found at the Florida Keys after two people attempted to secure a boat.

The remains were found Wednesday morning in the mangroves near Mile Marker 5.5.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene at around 11:45 a.m. where the remains were found at a makeshift campsite.

At the campsite, clothing and food were also found.

This case remains under investigation.

