NEAR CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — Love isn’t in the air, but in the water this summer, and it’s leading to a different kind of mating calls.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office near Clearwater say people keep dialing 911 to report manatees huddled near shore.

As weird as it looks, they aren’t actually in trouble. Experts say the sea cows are known to mate in large herds close to shore — especially in the summer.

