NEAR DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A missing nine-year-old boy with autism was found, safe and sound, near the edge of a lake thanks to a community’s quick actions.

Officers and residents near Daytona Beach were seen running Friday afternoon, searching for a missing little boy with autism who, at that point, was missing for more than two hours.

Bodycam video shows officers comforting the child.

“You alright, buddy?” one officer asked.

“Yeah,” said the child.

“Alright, safety first, man. You’re good, man. Glad we found you.”

Officers thanked residents who helped in the search on land and on water, with a former detective praising the quick action from the community.

“The community immediately jumped into action on this case. Just like any other parent or bystander, you’re not going to stand by and wait for the police; you’re going to go out and do an active search and do your due diligence,” said former sheriff’s detective Jamie Copenhaver.

How the child managed to reach the lake without being noticed is unclear.

While the hours-long search had a happy ending, experts emphasize the need for continued community awareness, specialized training, and proactive engagement to prevent potentially more tragic outcomes.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.