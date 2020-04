CUDJOE KEY, FLA. (WSVN) – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped a Cudjoe Key resident remove a rattlesnake from his property.

The deputies managed to capture it on Wednesday night and placed it in a mesh bag.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers have since relocated the reptile.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.