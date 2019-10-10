Deputies ask public to help find man accused of raping, critically wounding 2-year-old girl

(WSVN) - Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man they say raped and critically injured a 2-year-old girl.

Forty-year-old Roberto Lopez is facing charges of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12, officials said.

“We need your help in locating this animal,” CCSO wrote on social media.

Deputies say Lopez’s last known address is at the Town Rentals in Immokalee.

They believe he frequents the area of N. 2nd and Azteca.

Somebody usually picks him up for work at Camp Rojo, the sheriff’s office said.

The young girl is currently in critical condition following the attack.

If you have any information on Lopez’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300 or 911.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.