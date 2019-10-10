Deputies ask public to help find Florida man accused of sexually battering young girl

(WSVN) - Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man they say raped a young girl.

Forty-year-old Roberto Lopez is facing charges of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12, officials said.

According to investigators, the child was taken to the hospital for injuries her family believed she sustained during a fall.

However, when medical professionals examined her, the contacted authorities when they suspected that the injuries were caused by a crime that was sexual in nature.

Deputies said the child is now safe and in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Deputies say Lopez goes by several aliases, including Rigoberto Lopez Velasquez; Marco Velasquez; Mario Velasquez; Marcos Vasquez Perez; Marcos Velasquez; Rigoberto Lopez; Pascual Lopez Garcia; Marcos Vasquez Perez and Marcos Perez Vasquez.

If you have any information on Lopez’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300 or 911.

