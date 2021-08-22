(WSVN) - A chilling chase on a South Florida highway came to a shocking end after deputies pulled a pit maneuver that stopped a suspect’s run from the law and came across a disturbing discovery during the arrest.

A 50-mile police chase ended with an arrest after Martin County deputies corner a teenager they said killed someone, threw the body in the back of his pickup and took off.

“This is an outlier case, a very rare case,” said Martin County Chief of Staff Deputy John Budensiek. “A never case actually.”

Investigators said it started when someone called 9-1-1 when they watched someone shoot another person in Palm Beach County.

The suspect tried dragging the body to a canal with an accomplice, then put it in the back of the truck and took off.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office says that suspect is 17-year-old Carlos Castaneda.

Deputies followed the truck north on I-95 into Martin County, hitting speeds of 100 miles per hour, where more law enforcement was waiting.

The truck drove off the major highway and even into the woods before heading back out onto the street.

That’s when one deputy attempts the pit maneuver, sending the Ford F150 spinning out and into the side of the grass.

Law enforcement pinned the truck into place and jumped into action with guns drawn.

They arrested Castaneda, and say the woman who was with him also surrendered.

“For our guys to be involved in a pursuit and then subsequently to find a deceased person in the bed of a pickup truck, while they had some intel saying this was the case was still shocking to all of us,” Budensiek said.

Castaneda is facing felony charges in Martin County as well as Palm Beach County.

Deputies have not revealed the identity of the woman who was with him.

