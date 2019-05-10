Deputies arrest mother accused of leaving baby in Boca Raton dumpster

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a woman accused of leaving her own baby inside a dumpster in Boca Raton.
Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office arrested and booked 35-year-old Rafaelle Sousa, late Thursday.
Officials said Sousa delivered the baby, placed her in a bag and left her inside a dumpster in the Boca Entrada Apartment complex, Wednesday.
Sousa was charged with cruelty toward a child and committing a felony that could cause a death.
She’s being held at the Palm Beach Main Detention Center without bond.
