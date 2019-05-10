Deputies arrest mother accused of leaving baby in Boca Raton dumpster

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a woman accused of leaving her own baby inside a dumpster in Boca Raton.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office arrested and booked 35-year-old Rafaelle Sousa, late Thursday.

Our Detectives have arrested Mother of Abondonend Baby – Charges: Attempted Felony Murder and Child. After being interviewed by detectives Rafaelle admitted to delivering the baby, placing her in a bag and throwing her in the dumpster. pic.twitter.com/H5HhgMpu5Y — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) May 10, 2019

Officials said Sousa delivered the baby, placed her in a bag and left her inside a dumpster in the Boca Entrada Apartment complex, Wednesday.

Sousa was charged with cruelty toward a child and committing a felony that could cause a death.

She’s being held at the Palm Beach Main Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.