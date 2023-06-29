TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WSVN) – The Department of Justice has deemed Governor Ron DeSantis’s newly signed law, which seeks to restrict property ownership for Chinese citizens in Florida as unconstitutional.

The DOJ argued that the law violates both the Fair Housing Act and the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution.

“These unlawful provisions will cause serious harm to people simply because of their national origin, contravene federal civil rights laws, undermine constitutional rights, and will not advance the State’s purported goal of increasing public safety,” the DOJ wrote.

Governor DeSantis, who is currently seeking the Republican nomination for President, said the controversial law is an effort to safeguard the state from what he perceives as one of the greatest security threats to the nation.

The law, scheduled to take effect on July 1st, has drawn attention and controversy for its violations.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.