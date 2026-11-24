DELTONA, Fla. (WSVN) – A family in Deltona escaped their home while surrounded by floodwaters and alligators, thanks to Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies who lent their assistance.

Bodycam video shows the moment that deputies waded into high waters to reach a family with a six-month-old baby and a child in a wheelchair.

Deputies were seen examining the water after seeing alligators.

“I saw like two of them there,” said a deputy.

Before the rescue, the homeowner said baby alligators were in a nest under her deck when the flooding started.

“We have like 17 babies. What happened was when the water was low, she hatched the babies under the new deck that we had, and they think this is their home now,” said Angela Macaluso.

While the family was eventually rescued, the deputies who braved the water helped ensure they were safe. They said that everyone in the home escaped safely.

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