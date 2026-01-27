DELTONA, Fla. (WSVN) — A family in Florida is one step closer to seeing justice served, after they lost their family dog to a TikTok challenge.

Back in December, a homeowner’s door in Deltona was kicked in as part of a “ding dong ditch” challenge.

As a result of the door being kicked in, Spookie, the family’s 3-year-old Yorkshire terrier, got loose, was hit by a car and died.

“If it was like my door, I don’t care about my door, I break my window, I care less about that, but he didn’t deserve to, like, he didn’t deserve that. He didn’t deserve to get, you know,” said Dissany Cid, the dog’s owner.

Monday morning, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they are pursuing charges against the person responsible.

However, Cid said she does not want anyone to serve jail time, and community service seems appropriate.

