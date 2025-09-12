DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The Delray Beach City Commission announced it is ending the fight over their Pride intersection.

Thursday’s 4-1 decision is a reversal from the commission’s initial vote to join Fort Lauderdale in fighting the Florida Department of Transportation’s ban on street art.

Vice Mayor Rob Long was the sole dissenting vote.

FDOT crews already painted over the crosswalk, located at Northeast First Street and Second Avenue, earlier this week.

The state has informed cities across Florida that failing to comply with the removal orders could result in the withholding of state funds.

