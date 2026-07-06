KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Delray Beach couple faces child neglect charges after hotel staff found two young children alone and crying in a Key Largo resort room on the Fourth of July while the parents were at the pool drinking, authorities said.

Brian Nicholas Cannella, 43, and Allison Sirica Cannella, 40, were arrested Saturday after Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Reefhouse Resort & Marina at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Employees told arriving deputies they entered the room after hearing an unattended baby crying and found two young children alone in nursery beds.

Staff located the couple at the pool, where they were drinking alcoholic beverages. Security footage and witness statements indicated the children had been left alone for approximately 40 minutes to an hour.

No serious injuries were reported.

The Department of Children and Family Services was notified, and the children were transferred to the custody of a family friend until DCF arrived.

Both suspects were taken to jail.

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