DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Delray Beach canceled its St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Pride events for 2027, citing a new anti-diversity law in Florida.

The city announced the cancellations on a Facebook post Tuesday in which it referenced the law, which takes effect Jan. 1.

The announcement did not sit well with some local residents.

“You know, it’s just, are they going to cancel the Christmas parade as well? So, there’s a lot of issues going on here, and it’s weird,” said a resident.

“It’s ridiculous. Why would they cancel it? It’s beyond anything we can imagine,” said a Delray Beach Police volunteer.

Signed in April by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the law restricts funding for community events related to diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI.

After a review, the city determined it was legally prohibited from organizing or promoting events like Pride or St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

In the hours following the announcement, a flood of negative reactions prompted Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney to release a statement, vowing to try to preserve the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

He said in part:

“The city is working feverishly with multiple entities to ensure the 2027 St. Patrick’s Day Parade goes on as scheduled.”

The mayor did not explain how.

Local residents said it is important to come together.

“[The St. Patrick’s Day Parade] is so much fun,” said the resident.

“Right, just, the parade, the community, the sense of community. Everybody’s out. Everybody’s having a really nice time; kids are out, adults are out,” said another resident.

The law has exceptions for state and federal holidays, which does not include St. Patrick’s Day.

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