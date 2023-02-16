(WSVN) - A 3-year-old boy in DeLand, Florida lost his life in a tragic accident.

Volusia County police officers said around 6 p.m., he accidentally shot himself with a handgun inside a home, Wednesday.

Officials said the call was reported at a house on Nectarine Road in Daytona Park Estates.

Those living nearby were shaken up by the news.

“I just got home and hearing this is sad,” said one neighbor. “I think the parents are responsible because you should at least keep the gun safe and away from children. It’s a tragic story and it shouldn’t have happened.”

Detectives are still investigating the evidence.

An update on the incident will be provided on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.