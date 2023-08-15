BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Boca Raton Police have identified a 34-year-old woman from Deerfield Beach as the individual found deceased in the Atlantic Ocean last Friday morning. The woman, Megan Beaudet, was discovered approximately one mile east of 1100 S Ocean Boulevard.

According to police, at approximately 9:15 a.m. on August 11, officers from the Boca Raton Police Marine Unit stumbled upon a body floating in the distance during a routine patrol. Following the discovery, the body was retrieved, and the Boca Raton Police Investigative Services Bureau assumed control of the investigation.

Beaudet’s vehicle was located in the vicinity of the Pompano Beach Pier. Surveillance footage captured her walking along the beach around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 10. Authorities said there is no evidence suggesting foul play surrounding her demise.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Alfredo Lima at (561) 620-6246.

